Council and festival-goers caught up in accommodation crisis

By Topic.ie
A huge number of visitors are expected in Mullingar for festivals this summer, at a time when accommodation availability is hard to come by.

The pressure to find short-term accommodation increased this month as Westmeath County Council appealed to those who have unoccupied properties to offer them as temporary homes for those fleeing war in Ukraine.

The appeal comes as two major festivals in Mullingar draw near, and accommodation needs for both are a concern for local organisers.

The Westmeath Bachelor Festival (which begins on 29 July) and the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann (6 August) will bring thousands of visitors to the town, with more than 500,000 coming to Mullingar for last year’s Fleadh.

