Councillors call for creative thinking to reduce youth emigration

By Ciaran Brennan

Service sites for new businesses will reduce emigration from Mullingar, said Cllr Bill Collentine at a Mullingar–Kinnegad municipal district (MDMK) meeting on Monday, 8 January.

At the meeting, Cllr Collentine asked the council to advise if there were any plans to provide facilities for start up businesses in Mullingar.

In its reply, the council said it does not own any “suitable lands” that could be used for this development. Cllr Collentine said the council should buy land in Mullingar for the project.

“There’s lots of land available in Mullingar. It’s just a matter of buying it,” he said and added that too many people are leaving the town.

“There’s too much emigration. We need to keep our people in town. We’ve a good town. We’ve got a lot of smart people here. We’ve a lot of people willing to set up a business but they won’t take the first jump.”

Cllr Collentine indicated budding entrepreneurs were reluctant to invest in a business site due to the risk involved. The Fianna Fáil councillor said a start up facility would help them “get on their feet”.

