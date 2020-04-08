Country escape but less than 5km from Mullingar

For those looking for the best of both worlds – a mix of country living without total isolation – this property at Tullanisky, Mullingar is a must-view. A four bed, superbly located less than 5km from Mullingar town centre and 2km from Gainstown School offers everything required for modern living.

Spacious and bright throughout and just a short distance from the shores of Lough Ennell – perfect for those Sunday strolls or morning runs.

Consisting of four good-sized bedrooms (three en-suite), a sitting room, breakfast room, outdoor patio area, kitchen with separate dining room, downstairs shower room, utility and separate detached studio office or therapy treatment suite, on 0.5acres this home will give the potential owner space, light, a private garden as well as a business opportunity if desired.

They say the heart of the home is the kitchen and this airy, fully-fitted kitchen comes complete with a range master and feature island while the separate dining room includes a large solid fuel stove and feature glazing over looking the garden.

For evening and weekend entertainment, there is also a covered barbeque area – perfect for firing up tasty treats as we head into these long, bright sunny evenings.

Fully alarmed it also comes with a security camera system and security gates while the mature gardens and shrubbery provide a private garden oasis.

Located a short drive to Mullingar’s many primary and secondary schools, with easy access to the N4, puts this home within one hour drive from Dublin.

With a price tag of €384,950, this property would be a valuable investment. Homes like this do not stay on the market for long so to arrange a viewing contact Gary Carroon on 087 7944 115 or 044 934 0000 or take a look at the full listing yourself here.