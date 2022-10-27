Countryside property offers privacy, space and perfect location

Four bedroom, two bathroom detached property

Brook Lodge, Gaybrook, Mullingar, N91 K224

Asking Price – €349,950

Brook Lodge offers privacy, space, beautiful mature gardens and the perfect location in the countryside, just a short distance from Mullingar.

Located just a few minutes drive to Gainstown national school and soccer pitch, as well as Mullingar town centre, Brook Lodge offers easy access to the N4 motorway.

This property is a great opportunity to acquire a spacious family home in good condition and is very accessible to all amenities. Situated on approximately 0.6 acres of mature gardens, the property has a large tarmac yard and stone wall to the front with electronic gates.

The house boasts oil fired central heating and also a solid fuel stove.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of entrance porch with tiled flooring. The main entrance hallway has solid timber flooring and timber stairs. The sitting room has solid timber flooring, an open fireplace with timber surround, coving and a TV point. The living room with patio doors overlooks the rear garden with magnificent countryside views.

The kitchen/dining area has tiled flooring, solid fuel stove, TV point and coving. Double doors lead to the kitchen/breakfast area, where there is a fully fitted kitchen including a stainless steel sink with mixer tap, cooker/hob, tiled flooring and tiled splashbacks. The large laundry room features ample shelving. A downstairs bathroom with a fully tiled shower room cubicle and electric shower unit, wc, wash hand basin and tiled flooring completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor has a spacious landing with laminate flooring. Four spacious bedrooms, all with laminate flooring offer ideal family rooms or work from home rooms. Two of the rooms have TV points. The master bedroom is ensuite with a fully tiled shower cubicle and electric shower unit, wc, wash hand basin and tiled flooring.

To the rear of the property there is a large log cabin, perfect for teen­agers to chill out in with friends.

Special features to take into consideration when considering this property are the fact that this is a spacious family home on a large site, with a log cabin to the rear.

The property is in excellent condition and has double glazing throughout, with an energy rating of D2. It has a tarmac drive and is fitted with electric gates. It is located near a local primary school and is just a short drive to Mullingar town centre, to the beautiful Lough Ennell, and to Belvedere House and Mullingar Golf Club.

Book your viewing slot today

Contact DNG Duncan Auctioneers on 044 93 48384 today, to book your viewing slot or emailvanessa@dngduncan.com