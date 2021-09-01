Coyne’s late goal secures unlikely draw for St Brigid’s against wasteful Cullion

By Paul O’Donovan

St Brigid’s ability to stay in this game for long periods paid dividends when Finbar Coyne fired home a late goal for a share of the points in this Senior B Hurling Championship game played in TEG Cusack Park last Sunday afternoon, but really the main talking point was how wasteful Cullion were.

In total Cullion struck 14 wides, ten of these in the first half, as well as dropping two balls into the opposing goalkeeper’s hands. Indeed many of these were poor wides as they were from very scoreable positions.

St Brigid’s hit some bad wides too amongst their total of nine, in what was overall, a disappointing standard of hurling for the very small attendance that were present to watch it.