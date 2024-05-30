Thursday, May 30, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Cumann na mBunscol: Dalystown NS prove too strong for Streamstown NS

By Topic.ie

By Jason Keelan
A rip-roaring opening half saw Dalystown NS take the Westmeath Cumann na mBunscol Hurling Division 4 crown in this final that Streamstown NS struggled to get back into, played in lovely weather in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, on Monday of last week, 20 May.

Dalystown NS, the 2023 quarter-finalists in the competition moved through the gears to dispatch the debutants in this competition. To their absolute credit, coaches Edel McCormack and Eddie Buggy can be extremely proud of the never-say-die attitude their Streamstown boys and girls produced throughout this contest.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Cumann na mBunscol: Second half goal blitz helps Drumraney NS clinch Division 7 title
Next article
Cumann na mBunscol: O’Shaughnessy stars as Kilcleagh NS claim Division 5 title

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers