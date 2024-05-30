Cumann na mBunscol: Dalystown NS prove too strong for Streamstown NS

By Jason Keelan

A rip-roaring opening half saw Dalystown NS take the Westmeath Cumann na mBunscol Hurling Division 4 crown in this final that Streamstown NS struggled to get back into, played in lovely weather in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, on Monday of last week, 20 May.

Dalystown NS, the 2023 quarter-finalists in the competition moved through the gears to dispatch the debutants in this competition. To their absolute credit, coaches Edel McCormack and Eddie Buggy can be extremely proud of the never-say-die attitude their Streamstown boys and girls produced throughout this contest.