the Division 4 girls football title with victory over Kilcreagh NS, Castledaly, in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Wednesday of last week, 22 May. This 7-a-side final was played at a frantic pace throughout.

Scoil Eoin Naofa got off to the ideal start when Eliza Mallon scored a goal after just two minutes, with Sophie Duffy replying with a point for Kilcleagh NS Castledaly.