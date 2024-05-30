Thursday, May 30, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Cumann na mBunscol: Scoil Mhuire Loughegar overcome Scoil Naomh Tola in thrilling hurling final

By Topic.ie

By Jason Keelan
In what will surely be remembered as one of the all-time great finals, Scoil Mhuire Loughegar came out on top of a classic against a splendid St Tola’s NS in the fourth game of the day last Monday week, 20 May, in sun-soaked TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

In taking the Westmeath Cumann na mBunscol Hurling Division 1 title, the Clonkill school cement their place as the champions for the season in the top grade. Their Delvin opponents can hold their heads high not only for their role in a real crowd-pleaser but also for reaching the decider having just won the Division 2 crown in 2023.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Cumann na mBunscol: St Joseph’s Rathwire stage a tremendous comeback to win the Division 2 title
Next article
Cumann na mBunscol: Mallon and Meares goals help Scoil Eoin Naofa to victory

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers