Cumann na mBunscol: Scoil Mhuire Loughegar overcome Scoil Naomh Tola in thrilling hurling final

By Jason Keelan

In what will surely be remembered as one of the all-time great finals, Scoil Mhuire Loughegar came out on top of a classic against a splendid St Tola’s NS in the fourth game of the day last Monday week, 20 May, in sun-soaked TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

In taking the Westmeath Cumann na mBunscol Hurling Division 1 title, the Clonkill school cement their place as the champions for the season in the top grade. Their Delvin opponents can hold their heads high not only for their role in a real crowd-pleaser but also for reaching the decider having just won the Division 2 crown in 2023.