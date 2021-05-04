Death of the late Nuala Holmes, two months after husband Packie

Mullingar people heard with great regret of the death on Saturday last, May 1 of Mrs. Nuala Holmes (nee Shaw), wife of the late Packie Holmes, who predeceased her by less than two months. A native of Raharney, she was aged 85 and the couple enjoyed more than 62 years of married life.

Her death occurred at Tullamore Regional Hospital, in the dedicated care of the dialysis and nursing staff of the hospital, surrounded by her family.

The celebrant of her 10am funeral Mass in Mullingar Cathedral on Tuesday of this week, Fr. John Conlon (P.P.), Duleek (her nephew), described Mrs. Holmes as the kindest of aunts in welcoming all those who were so special in her life, including all who were joining with them on the webcam.