Ballynacargy NS teacher completes new book for pupils

A local National School teacher has just completed a new book for primary school pupils covering science, history and geography.

Claire Taaffe, Deputy Principal and fifth and sixth class teacher at St. Brigid’s NS, Ballynacargy, invested a considerable amount of time in the project and hopes it will be a real benefit to young pupils.

“I have just finished writing a new SESE series for junior infants to sixth class called ‘Let’s Discover!’ with publishers, CJ Fallon.

The series covers geography, history and science. I am one of the authors of the 3rd – 6th class science books,” explained Miss Taaffe.