Ballynacargy NS teacher completes new book for pupils

By Admin
Claire Taaffe, a teacher at St Brigid’s NS, Ballynacargy, pictured with her new book, which covers science, history and geography.

A local National School teacher has just completed a new book for primary school pupils covering science, history and geography.

Claire Taaffe, Deputy Principal and fifth and sixth class teacher at St. Brigid’s NS, Ballynacargy, invested a considerable amount of time in the project and hopes it will be a real benefit to young pupils.

“I have just finished writing a new SESE series for junior infants to sixth class called ‘Let’s Discover!’ with publishers, CJ Fallon.

The series covers geography, history and science. I am one of the authors of the 3rd – 6th class science books,” explained Miss Taaffe.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleDeath of the late Nuala Holmes, two months after husband Packie
Next articleLucy’s friendly face will be missed from Rochfort’s Superstore after 46 years

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021