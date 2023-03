Delvin Camogie Club celebrated a hugely successful 2022 when they held their Dinner Dance in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar, on Saturday night last.

All the players from the Delvin team, as well as the management and backroom team received their medals after Delvin enjoyed success in Westmeath in winning the Westmeath Junior ‘A’ Camogie title and the Leinster Junior B Club final, while also reaching the 2022 Junior ‘B’ All-Ireland Club Final.

Full photo coverage in this week’s issue.