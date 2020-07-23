Dempsey’s dynamos defy the odds to win first Leinster title

During his 21 years at St Joseph’s Secondary School, Luke Dempsey must have thought he’d seen it all, but last Friday’s historic victory in the Br Bosco Cup final at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore represents a new milestone.

His talented St Joseph’s side, playing against the defending champions Naas CBS, who were chasing a hat-trick of Leinster titles, produced an awesome performance to deservedly win the title for the first time in the school’s history.

Dempsey, who witnessed his side battle against the traditionally bigger sides like St Pat’s, Navan and Naas CBS in what proved a memorable campaign, was thrilled with Friday’s maiden victory and the manner of the St Joseph’s performance.