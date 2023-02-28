Dillon excels but Westmeath ladies just come up short

By Jason Keelan

It may be seen by many in maroon as a missed opportunity but Tyrone went north with the spoils courtesy of six superb scores from Aoife McGahan in this Ladies Division 2 League game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday last.

Westmeath, playing in front of a very good sized home crowd, started very well and led by 0-6 to 0-1. However, they let Tyrone back into the game and it was the Ulster side that went in leading by a point at half time.

In the second half Tyrone widened the gap, but Westmeath stayed in touch but unfortunately missed some gilt edged chances late on and Tyrone went away with the league points.