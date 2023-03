Westmeath senior footballers ended their Allianz League Division 3 campaign last Sunday with a six-point win over already relegated Tipperary in TEG Cusack Park, in what was a meaningless game for both sides.

The win, on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-10, was Westmeath’s fourth win out of seven games, but it wasn’t enough to earn promotion. That ship had sailed beyond Cusack Park a couple of weeks ago as the Lake County finished mid table behind promoted teams Fermanagh and Cavan.