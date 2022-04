Dolores Keaveney will mark the release of her 17th picture book, Huwie Meets the Red Fox, with a family-friendly event at Belvedere House and Gardens on Saturday (April 23, 3pm).

All are welcome to this free event.

Dolores will read from her new book and there will be activities for children with light refreshments provided too.

“I’m delighted to hold my first live reading in many years, especially after releasing two books during the pandemic.