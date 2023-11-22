Dowdall down, out and disappointed…but proud

By Paul O’Donovan

“Small margins made a big difference out there,” said a dejected St Loman’s manager Paddy Dowdall after he had watched his side exit the Leinster Club Championship at the semi final stage after a five-point defeat to Kildare champions Naas at TEG Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon last.

St Loman’s had led by four points with 20 minutes remaining but then Joe Murphy’s Naas side got on top and finished strongly to force extra time. Just a few minutes into extra time, man of the match, Naas forward Darragh Kirwan, showed his class by firing in a great goal and from there St Loman’s were facing an uphill battle.

Reflecting on Kirwan’s 63rd minute goal Dowdall said, “We had a chance to score at our end, but then we turned possession over and lost it and they let one long ball in and Kirwan, well, he is a fantastic player and he gave goalkeeper Jason Daly no chance with that goal. They are the fine margins that make all the difference in a game like this. I thought defensively we were doing very well and then that was just a moment of class from Kirwan.”