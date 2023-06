By Paul O’Donovan

Amongst the tears, bitter disappointment and despair there was great pride. Westmeath senior footballers may have come within inches of defeating Tyrone and progressing to an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final on Sunday last but it just wasn’t to be.

Understandably the Westmeath players were close to tears as they trudged off Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan, the Tyrone players knowing well that they had just got out of jail.