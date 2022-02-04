Friday, February 4, 2022
Dual carriageway scheme gone again!

By Admin
The 52kms of road from this point on the N4, where the existing dual carriageway ends outside Mullingar, and the single carriageway begins, will not now be upgraded to Rooskey in Co. Longford for at least a dozen years, it is expected.

There was shock news at a local County Council  Finance meeting last week, which was confirmed in recent days by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, that planning works on the N4 Mullingar to Longford Project  has again been shelved and that work is also suspended on the N52 road plan from Tullamore to Kilbeggan.

It was revealed that the N4 Mullingar to Longford (Rooskey) Project, expected to cost €430m in 2010, is being shelved, after Cllr Johnnie Penrose (Labour) asked at the Council meeting if there was available funding for the project or was it being shelved again.

Director of Services, Barry Kehoe revealed that the project did not receive any funding in grants awarded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in December which meant that “we have no choice but to suspend and probably terminate the contract of the consultants working on that scheme and cease work on that scheme with immediate effect.”

