Practical, stylish and privacy: all for €395,000

Five Bedroom, Four Bathroom Dormer Bungalow with large detached workshop.

Clonicavant, Killucan, N91 XD45

Asking Price €395,000

King Auctioneers bring this amazingly practical, stylish, five bedroom dormer bungalow to the market this week, situated just two miles from Killucan village, six miles from Mullingar and approximately forty miles Dublin.

The property, sitting on almost one acre of land (Folio WH14633), is as spacious outside as it is inside, with a large detached garage/gym and store area/fuel store to the rear of the main dwelling house. A large patio and garden area offers a safe and secure play space for children, it can alternatively be used for a kitchen garden area or just kept beautifully, as it is.

ACCOMMODATION

The ground floor offers an open plan living/dining/kitchen area. This deceptively large property comprises an entrance hall with tiled floor that branches off into the lounge, with an open fireplace and tiled fire insert. The living room has a Stanley stove with a back boiler – perfect for keeping your hot water supply topped up. The dining room has a lovely tiled floor and doors leading to the large patio area. The fully tiled kitchen is ultra stylish and modern with granite worktops, island unit, American style fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher, gas hob, and electric oven.

A utility room with a tiled floor, fitted units, washing machine and a back exit door and a guest W.C. with tiled floor, WC. and wash hand basin complete the common area of the property.

The master bedroom comes with fitted carpet and has a fully tiled ensuite. Two double bedrooms are carpeted and comes with built-in storage; a third carpeted double bedroom is currently being used as a playroom. The fully tiled family bathroom has a Victorian style bath, a separate shower, a WC and a wash hand basin.

FIRST FLOOR

The first floor has a carpeted master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe as well as a fully tiled ensuite bathroom.

The large hot press is fitted as a walk-in storage area. The wardrobe/airing cupboard is also fitted out as walk-in airing room. A separate fully tiled shower room with WC., wash hand basin and shower completes the living space in this practical, well laid out property.

IMPORTANT FEATURES

Situated close to local services and amenities, this property would make an ideal family home. Complete with high speed broadband, another important feature to consider is the solar panels, oil, and solid fuel heating options available. The high spec. kitchen with granite worktop and integrated appliances add value to this well designed property.

Viewing is highly recommended. Ring King Auctioneers (telephone 044 934 2707) to put in your offer for this beautiful home.

