Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

€200k approved for EV Centre of Excellence

By Robert Kindregan

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced this week that €200,000 has been allocated towards a project office for the proposed Electrical Vehicle (EV) Centre of Excellence coming to Mullingar.

The office will be located at the Longford-Westmeath Education & Training Board (LWETB) head offices at Marlinstown.

Columb Barracks had originally been chosen as the location of the EV Centre but recent uses of the facility for humanitarian purposes has put a question mark on things.

Minister Harris told the media at Bloomfield House Hotel on Monday (13 November) that the Barracks is still “being considered” as a location, as well as a number of other locations which haven’t yet been identified.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Sr Finbarr Breslin honoured with tribute portrait
Next article
Deputy Clarke in lead role at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers