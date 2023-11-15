€200k approved for EV Centre of Excellence

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced this week that €200,000 has been allocated towards a project office for the proposed Electrical Vehicle (EV) Centre of Excellence coming to Mullingar.

The office will be located at the Longford-Westmeath Education & Training Board (LWETB) head offices at Marlinstown.

Columb Barracks had originally been chosen as the location of the EV Centre but recent uses of the facility for humanitarian purposes has put a question mark on things.

Minister Harris told the media at Bloomfield House Hotel on Monday (13 November) that the Barracks is still “being considered” as a location, as well as a number of other locations which haven’t yet been identified.