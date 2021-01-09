Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Update: David Keegan found safe

He is 5’11'' (1.80m) tall, of medium wide-shoulder build, with short dark hair

By Admin
David Keegan

*************

Update: Sunday, 10 January

David Keegan has been found safe.

*************
Gardaí and the family of a 24-year-old missing Mullingar man are seeking assistance from the public in tracing his whereabouts.

David Keegan, who is from Mullingar, was last seen at his home in Mullingar at approximately 7:00pm on Tuesday, 5 January 2021.

He is 5’11” (1.80m) tall, of medium wide-shoulder build, with short dark hair.

When last seen, he was getting into a grey Volkswagen Polo (11WH1649) with N plates.

If you see or have seen this car since 5 January 2021, please contact per the information below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleMiracle escape for elderly Rathowen couple

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021