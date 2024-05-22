Emper N.S. pupils shine in All Island Debating Competition

Congratulations are in order for the sixth class Emper students who delivered an outstanding performance in the national semi-final debating competition, held in the Camden Court Hotel, Dublin, last Thursday, May 16, facing off stiff competition from the 6th class girls from Sligo’s Sooey NS debating team.

The young Westmeath debaters were praised for their impressive research skills, referencing skills, clear articulation of arguments and effective rebuttals with their impressive performances earning them a place in the finals on Wednesday, June 12 in The Helix, Dublin where they will meet Killaloe Boys NS from Co Clare.