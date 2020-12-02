Five star hair services available in Edenderry

Fr. McWey Street in Edenderry received a new lease of life re­cently when well-known hair stylist and business owner, Glen Cullen established INDUSTRY by Glen Cullen, in a premises which had laid empty for many years.

INDUSTRY offers unique hair styling experience in a state of the art salon with 5 star service.

Glen himself is a Master Colour specialist and brings a wealth of experience through his work in television, media and education in the hairdressing industry.

Not only has INDUSTRY brought a whole new hairdressing experience to the people of Edenderry and the surrounding areas, it has also brought much needed employment to the area, with five people employed in either a full or part-time capacity and the desire to create more jobs in the not too distant future.

NEW LEASE OF LIFE

The premises which INDUSTRY occupies, was extended by Glen to ensure that his guests would be welcomed in a warm and friendly environment with all the necessary HSE guidelines being followed, so that the guests would feel relaxed and safe during these times. Glen and his team at INDUSTRY are well known in the community for being warm, friendly, professional and highly skilled – hence the success of his business to date.

Along with the priority of providing a top class and professional service, another priority for INDUSTRY is the health and well-being of all the staff and guests.

REBRANDED

“We have rebranded and moved premises as we have seen the need for a state of the art salon that can create employment and provide a highly professional and much needed service to our community and fill a void that has existed in Edenderry for a long number of years,” said Glen, who added the salon will increase the footfall on Fr. McWey Street and JKL Street. The new salon is modern, contemporary, luxurious, spacious and creative. The salon is also well stocked with a range of excellent products and can also offer gift vouchers for every occasion.

TOP CLASS CUSTOMER SERVICE

INDUSTRY by Glen Cullen has top class and highly trained staff that are able to cater for all hair and scalp treatments. “Every client is unique to us at Industry and we are confident you will leave the salon feeling well pampered and taken care of” continued Glen. Continuous positive reviews on social media is a testament to this statement. ‘We understand the tough times we are all going through due to Covid so we have adjusted our prices to ensure everyone can avail of a much needed professional hair service after lockdown” said Glen.

UNBELIEVABLE PRICES

You are invited to avail of the unbelievable prices for styling, colouring, highlights, and hair treatments. INDUSTRY launched their Christmas Club recently, which everyone can avail of to ensure that Christmas can be more affordable this year. For more information on their Christmas Club you can contact INDUSTRY on 046 9773575.

BRANDS

The salon is well stocked with only the best in professional hair care products, which make lovely gifts as well as a treat for yourself every now and again. Among the brands that are available in IINDUSTRY are Alfaparf Semi Di Lino, Joico, Olaplex, Color Wow and Loreal Steampod 3.0. to name a few. Glen only works with the best salon partners and distributors and you can be sure you’ll be satisfied with both the advice and products from Industry.

WARM WELCOME

Everyone is assured of a warm and friendly welcome at INDUSTRY.

All are welcome to call in and avail of the expertise and advice from a caring and dedicated staff.

WALK-INS WELCOME

While enjoying and availing of the expertise of the staff, you can also enjoy refreshments and beverages which are provided in line with all HSE guidelines.

BOOKINGS

Bookings for Industry by Glen Cullen can be made online at www.industryhair.ie or by telephoning 046 – 977 3575.

Located at No. 14 Fr. McWey Street in Edenderry, Postcode R45 PP66.

OPENING HOURS

Industry by Glen Cullen is open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 5pm, on Thursdays from 9am to 6pm, on Fridays from 9am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm. Industry by Glen Cullen is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Glen and his team would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of their new and exisiting clients for their support since opening INDUSTRY. The level of support from the local community has been very much noticed and appreciated.