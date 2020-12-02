Thursday, December 3, 2020

Westmeath duo say it was a privilege to wear Westmeath jersey

Hurling stars Murtagh and Price bow out from inter county scene

By Admin
Brendan Murtagh and Eoin Price who retired from playing with the Westmeath hurlers last Saturday after victory over Carlow in TEG Cusack Park. Both players contributed many years of loyal, dedicated service to their county.

By Paul O’Donovan

“It was just brilliant. The teams I played against and the players I played with and against, it has just been a privilege to wear the Westmeath jersey,” said Brendan Murtagh as he reflected on over 20 years playing with Westmeath.

It was certainly the end of an era last Saturday in Cusack Park, Mullingar, as both Brendan Murtagh and team mate Eoin Price brought their Westmeath careers to an end.

Both Murtagh and Price have been outstanding ambassadors for their county. Together they have given over 40 years combined service to wearing the maroon and white of Westmeath.

They have seen the good days and the bad days of Westmeath hurling and have matched their talents with the best players in the country. Murtagh, a powerhouse in attack, always capable of getting quality scores in big games, is a remarkable player.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleWestmeath ladies hold off Roscommon challenge to reach All-Ireland Intermediate final

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2020