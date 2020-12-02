Westmeath duo say it was a privilege to wear Westmeath jersey

By Paul O’Donovan

“It was just brilliant. The teams I played against and the players I played with and against, it has just been a privilege to wear the Westmeath jersey,” said Brendan Murtagh as he reflected on over 20 years playing with Westmeath.

It was certainly the end of an era last Saturday in Cusack Park, Mullingar, as both Brendan Murtagh and team mate Eoin Price brought their Westmeath careers to an end.

Both Murtagh and Price have been outstanding ambassadors for their county. Together they have given over 40 years combined service to wearing the maroon and white of Westmeath.

They have seen the good days and the bad days of Westmeath hurling and have matched their talents with the best players in the country. Murtagh, a powerhouse in attack, always capable of getting quality scores in big games, is a remarkable player.