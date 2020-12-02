Major walkway developments underway in Mullingar

A very significant part of the plans for the further development of Mullingar walkways and cycle routes consists in the putting in place along the Royal Canal bank, from the Green Bridge in Mullingar westwards to the main road bridge over the Canal at Grange, where the new Railway pedestrian (Greenway) and cycle route links into the Royal Canal blueway.

When the new scheme of work is completed, there will be scope for walkers and joggers, as well as cyclists, to use a circular route of about 5 kms all year round.