Fleadh ’23: Win a Volkswagen Golf Life!

You could be leaving this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann with a new Volkswagen Golf from Mullingar Autos!

With just a few weeks to go until Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann returns to Mullingar, a brand new Volkswagen Golf Life is up for grabs in the Big Car Draw.

Tickets are priced at €20 each or 3 for €50. First Prize is a Volkswagen Golf Life 2.0 TDI 115bhp – 2nd prize is €1,000 – 3rd prize is €500.

Tickets for the Big Car Draw can purchased through this link below or from any Fleadh committee member.