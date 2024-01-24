For Whom the Bell Tolls: Lecture on Clonfad Handbell

WAHS kicks off the NewYear lecture season on a topical note as archaeologist Dr Paul Stevens explores the fascinating bell foundry discovered during the construction of the N52/M6 road scheme near Clonfad graveyard on the Mullingar-Tyrrellspass ‘ C’ link.

The lecture takes place on Wednesday, 24 January in the Greville Arms Hotel.

One of the benefits of the excavations carried out by Dr Stevens and his team was the production of one of the best archaeology books on Westmeath called ‘Settlement and Community in the Fir Tulach Kingdom’ edited by Dr Stevens and John Canning, sadly out of print but is now available on line.

A second happy outcome was the production of a replica handbell by the University of Wales based on research on the metallurgical evidence from the Clonfad site.

The lecture will examine the archaeological findings from the speakers excavations at Clonfad and place it in the wider context of archaeological research on the economy of early medieval Westmeath and the early church.

Dr Stevens is a highly experienced consultant and field archaeologist with over 32 years professional experience on large and small scale urban and rural development projects. The large scale excavation at Clonfad emerged as one of the new wonders of the early medieval landscape in Ireland.

The excitement surrounding the discovery in Ireland and across Europe is best captured by the pieces of the handbell mould from Clonfad which have been displayed at national and international exhibitions. The replica handbell will be on display during the lecture.

All welcome.