By Ciaran Brennan

Former Westmeath TD Paul McGrath believes Minister Peter Burke has the potential to be a future Taoiseach.“He has the ability to cope with the job. He has the intelligence, he has a lot of experience under his belt already and he’s going to have a lot more. It’s expected he will be in the cabinet now,” Mr McGrath told Topic.

“When the next leadership contest comes up, I expect that Peter will have his hat in the ring.”