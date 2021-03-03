Four Westmeath men to feature in St Patrick’s Festival

By Claire Corrigan

St Patrick’s Day Parades may be cancelled this year for the second time in a row but four Westmeath men will be representing the country for a huge virtual event that will run from 12-17 March to mark the celebration.

The festival theme is Dúisigh Éire, ‘Awaken Ireland’, “A clarion call to all our people across the world to throw off the long, dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead.”

Showcased through St. Patrick’s Festival TV – SPF TV – a dedicated TV channel at www.stpatricksfestival.ie, it will feature more than 100 events, created by artists, performers, makers and dreamers across Ireland.

And not only that but two Mullingar ladies are on the team behind the major event- Julia Dalton is Head of Operations and Ali Morris is Programme Manager & Sustainability Officer.