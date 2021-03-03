Niamh Algar on BAFTA longlist

By Claire Corrigan

One girl with an international reputation in which Mullingar has more than a passing interest is Niamh Algar, and at present Niamh is on the long list for the prodigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Speaking to Topic from the set of her latest project My Name is Lizzie, for which she plays the lead, the well respected actor talked about the mini-series. “It’s a four part crime drama for Channel 4 and I play the lead Lizzie, an undercover detective. I had put my time at home to use over the lockdown digging deep into researching the roll of an undercover detective.”