Friday, August 25, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

From social anxiety to downward dog: Mary-Kate’s journey to yoga has changed everything

By Robert Kindregan
Mary-Kate Mahon

Picking up yoga has been a life-changing experience for Mary-Kate Mahon who has managed to escape her social anxieties after beginning the practice.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Raharney begin to show their mettle by taking Gaels’ scalp
Next article
Publicans experience ‘phenomenal’ business during Fleadh

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers