“They are like a machine,” said Joe Fortune as he described Limerick, possibly the best hurling team to ever play in TEG Cusack Park, when he spoke to the media on Sunday last.

Fortune had just watched his Westmeath team lose by 12 points but it certainly was no disgrace against John Kiely’s side who this year have their sights set on winning a historic four in-a-row of All-Ireland titles. In the end Limerick emerged winners on a scoreline of 1-27 to 1-15.