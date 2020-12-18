Gardaí bring Santa Claus to the schoolchildren of Westmeath

By Claire Corrigan

It’s been a tough year for schoolchildren (and their teachers) but Mullingar Garda Station found a way to bring some cheer to pupils throughout north Westmeath when they enlisted the help of Mr and Mrs Claus to visit schools last week.

And cheer they most certainly did bring with many smiling faces to be seen when Topic popped out to St. Kenny’s National School in Ballinea just in time to see the famous couple make their entrance.

The children were thrilled to see the pair arrive via Garda escort and gathered in their bubbles at the front of the school in order to get the best view and even a kind word and a wave from the man himself!