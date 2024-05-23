Gavin proud despite All-Ireland Final defeat

By Jason Keelan

A dramatic final quarter saw Down take the All-Ireland U20 B title against a determined, well-managed, but ultimately second-best Westmeath in breezy Pairc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday afternoon. Having won the Andrew Cordon Cup, Westmeath entered with high aspirations against their Ulster counter-parts. Despite some fine scoring, the threat from the Mourne County came to boil when needed and pushed them over the line.

Throw-in was delayed by thirty minutes due to a road-traffic issue but it did allow a very respectable attendance to filter in. Westmeath had built a settled lineup and Damien Gavin continued this trend for the decider.