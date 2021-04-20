Graham Norton teams up with Mullingar writer By newsroom 20 April 2021 Graham Norton will talk to Anne Griffin on Thursday, 6 May Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Email Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleBernard Corrigan – A life fully livedNext articleGreenAer Mullingar plans to expand to meet growing demand for e-bikes You may have missed... Resident hurt after Cathedral View floor collapses 20 April 2021 Joy for Darragh going for a spin with Inland Bikers! 20 April 2021 Hard decisions to be made about litter louts 20 April 2021 GreenAer Mullingar plans to expand to meet growing demand for e-bikes 20 April 2021 Graham Norton teams up with Mullingar writer 20 April 2021 Bernard Corrigan – A life fully lived 20 April 2021