GreenAer Mullingar plans to expand to meet growing demand for e-bikes

GreenAer, the Irish owned e-bike retailer that currently operates three stores in Mullingar, Dublin and Cork, has announced significant expansion plans through its network of stores.

The company is planning its first ever dedicated Cargo Bike-only outlet in Dublin and an expansion of the current Mullingar store, located in Unit 5A, Lough Sheever Corporate Park.

The expansions follow a surge in interest from both commercial customers and consumers in renewable forms of transport. GreenAer has experienced significant growth during its three years in operation, with sales revenue increasing four-fold in 2020 with over 1,000 e-bikes sold.