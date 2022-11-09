Sunday, November 13, 2022
Grandad forced to sleep by the Royal Canal

By Robert Kindregan
The Royal Canal

The extent of Westmeath’s homeless crisis was brought into sharp focus for one local TD lately when she learned of a man who was forced to pitch up and sleep alongside the Royal Canal, and another man who set up in a tent on grounds near Mulingar Regional Hospital.

Deputy Sorca Clarke also told Topic that she knew of one man who was now left with no option but to live in his car.

She said that while homeless figures for Westmeath state there are 131 people without accommodation at the latest count in September, the figure is likely much higher.

