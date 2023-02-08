Greenway business potential discussed at community briefing

The business potential for local businesses along Westmeath’s two Greenways – The Royal Canal Greenway and Old Rail Trail – was widely discussed at a community briefing in the Mullingar Park Hotel last Tuesday, 31 January.

Hosted by Fáilte Ireland, the briefing included speakers from Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Irelands Ancient East and Waterways Ireland, who joined forces to speak to approximately one hundred business owners, about the business opportunities along the two Greenways and how to optimise their tourism potential and improve the visitor experience and commercial performance.

Paddy Matthews, Head of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, spoke to attendees about the role the Greenways play in the development of networks of walking and cycling trails in the creation of sustainable and compelling tourism destinations in their own right.