Growing concern over Lough Ennell pollution By Ciaran Brennan 20 December 2023 Clonmore Wastewater Treatment Plant. Cllr Andrew Duncan has said Uisce Éireann's response to worsening pollution in Lough Ennell is inadequate in an interview with Topic. Pollution is evident at both the River Brosna and Lough Ennell according to cllr Duncan who said Clonmore Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) might be the cause of it. TagsCllr Andrew DuncanClonmoreClonmore Wastewater Treatment PlantNewsUisce Éireann