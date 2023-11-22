Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Half of local TD’s vote against expelling Israeli ambassador

By marketing

By Robert Kindregan

Two out of four TDs in the Longford/Westmeath constituency voted against a Dáil motion to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, last Wednesday 15 November.

The motion was tabled by the Social Democrats whose leader, Holly Cairns, said that Ireland should take a stand by expelling Ms Elrich.

Local Fianna Fáil TD’s Joe Flaherty and Robert Troy voted against the defeated motion, as did all party members, in favour of keeping diplomatic relations open between Ireland and Israel.

Minister of State Peter Burke was unable to vote while attending a European Council meeting in Brussels that day.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Controversial RTÉ show was shot partly in County Buildings
Next article
After 35 years, John Cochrane calls it a day at the Greville Arms Hotel

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers