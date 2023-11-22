Half of local TD’s vote against expelling Israeli ambassador

By Robert Kindregan

Two out of four TDs in the Longford/Westmeath constituency voted against a Dáil motion to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, last Wednesday 15 November.

The motion was tabled by the Social Democrats whose leader, Holly Cairns, said that Ireland should take a stand by expelling Ms Elrich.

Local Fianna Fáil TD’s Joe Flaherty and Robert Troy voted against the defeated motion, as did all party members, in favour of keeping diplomatic relations open between Ireland and Israel.

Minister of State Peter Burke was unable to vote while attending a European Council meeting in Brussels that day.