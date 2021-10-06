Having a laugh: Mullingar man praises local comedy acts

“We all suffered for two years so it’s really important that we get to come out and have a laugh,”says Ross Brunton, who runs the comedy club in Columbia, Mullingar and who says one of his claims to fame is that he gave Conor Moore his first gig.

It’s one of the only comedy clubs in the area and the man behind it, Ross Brunton, sat down with Topic to talk about the successful venture and his plans for the future. He was speaking ahead of a gig last week where acclaimed Hardy Bucks star Owen Colgan blew the crowd away. “It started about six years ago when I was still running Daly’s before Columbia started.”

Ross also contributed greatly to the vibe in town on Culture Night by putting on a show with a line-up of Therese Cahill, Mustafa Saed, Jack McKenna and Alex Byrne which was live-streamed.