Drama as Mullingar Shamrocks and Caulry secure quarter-final places  

On a hugely dramatic final day in the Westmeath Senior Football Championship last Sunday, Mullingar Shamrocks eked out a narrow victory over Shandonagh to qualify for the quarter-finals. In the process they relegated Shandonagh to the intermediate grade for 2022.

It came down to fine margins – Shandonagh missing out on a play-off when a shot by Kevin Boyle was deemed wide, only after one umpire controversially signalled a point before the flags were crossed, ruling out the score.

Mullingar Shamrocks will now face Garrycastle, who secured their place in the knock-out stages with a draw against Coralstown/Kinnegad on Saturday. The other quarter-final will involve St Loman’s, Mullingar (who comfortably defeated Athlone) and Caulry, who dramatically drew with neighbours Moate All Whites last Sunday, thanks to a last minute penalty goal.