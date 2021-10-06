Thursday, October 7, 2021
Drama as Mullingar Shamrocks and Caulry secure quarter-final places  

By Admin
David Gavin of Mullingar Shamrocks holds onto the ball despite coming under pressure from Alan Hickey of Shandonagh during the senior football championship clash in Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, last Sunday afternoon.

On a hugely dramatic final day in the Westmeath Senior Football Championship last Sunday, Mullingar Shamrocks eked out a narrow victory over Shandonagh to qualify for the quarter-finals. In the process they relegated Shandonagh to the intermediate grade for 2022.

It came down to fine margins – Shandonagh missing out on a play-off when a shot by Kevin Boyle was deemed wide, only after one umpire controversially signalled a point before the flags were crossed, ruling out the score.

Mullingar Shamrocks will now face Garrycastle, who secured their place in the knock-out stages with a draw against Coralstown/Kinnegad on Saturday. The other quarter-final will involve St Loman’s, Mullingar (who comfortably defeated Athlone) and Caulry, who dramatically drew with neighbours Moate All Whites last Sunday, thanks to a last minute penalty goal.

