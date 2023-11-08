Thursday, November 9, 2023
Hollywood comes to Rochfortbridge with filming of short film

By Robert Kindregan

Rochfortbridge had a little taste of Hollywood this week as a new short film titled ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’ was being filmed in the village.

The film follows a young girl as she prepares for a world title boxing bout and her father who is her mentor, but the pair are struggling with the grief of losing their brother/ son.

A number of scenes were shot at Rochfortbridge Boxing Club over the weekend gone by (4 to 5 November) and the general area including a couple of scenes in Mullingar.

