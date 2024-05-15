Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Hundreds of early-risers take part in Darkness into Light event

By marketing

Amid warm weather and the Northern Lights shining, a sea of yellow wormed its way through the streets of Mullingar in the early hours of last Saturday morning, 11 May for the annual Darkness Into Light awareness walk/run.

Last Saturday morning’s event in Mullingar got underway shortly after 4.15am at St Loman’s  GAA clubhouse, with approximately six hundred participants taking part in this year’s event. Prior to departure, participants heard from Mullingar Darkness Into Light committee member Aisling Coleman, who spoke about removing the stigma around mental health.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
High praise for Luke Loughlin following broadcast
Next article
Kilbeggan company looking forward to Bloom festival

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers