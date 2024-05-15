Hundreds of early-risers take part in Darkness into Light event

Amid warm weather and the Northern Lights shining, a sea of yellow wormed its way through the streets of Mullingar in the early hours of last Saturday morning, 11 May for the annual Darkness Into Light awareness walk/run.

Last Saturday morning’s event in Mullingar got underway shortly after 4.15am at St Loman’s GAA clubhouse, with approximately six hundred participants taking part in this year’s event. Prior to departure, participants heard from Mullingar Darkness Into Light committee member Aisling Coleman, who spoke about removing the stigma around mental health.