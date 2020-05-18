Ideal first time buyer opportunity

Up until recently, the first time buyer may have felt like their was little hope of getting on the property ladder but that’s quite the opposite with this first floor apartment located at Market Point, Mullingar.

Coming to the market in excellent condition, at €115,000, Apartment 9, the Barge, Marketpoint, Mullingar is an ideal opportunity for a first time buyer or property investor.

Located less than a five minute walk from both Mullingar train station and Mullingar town centre, this spacious, two-bed is presented to the market in excellent condition and extremely well maintained.

On entering there is a solid timber floor, Closet and Walk-In Hot Press which leads into the ample kitchen/living area and has a balcony overlooking the grounds. Timber surround fireplace with electric fire and the modern living area offer comfort and convenience from this popular apartment complex space. Complete with two bedrooms (Master Bedroom En-suite) and separate bathroom there is parking onsite while the Royal Canal and Old Rail Trail offers leisurely exercise opportunities on the doorstep.

King Auctioneers brings this apartment to the market and can be contact on 044 934 2707 or 086 2235 919 or the full listing can be viewed here.