Friday, January 19, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Impressive Coláiste Mhuire advance to Leinster final with comfortable win

By Topic.ie
Fionn Carey of Coláiste Mhuire makes a break down field against St Beniludus.

By Paul O’Donovan

Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar eased to a very comfortable 22-point victory over St Benildus College from Dublin in this Leinster Colleges Second Year Football ‘A’ Championship semi final, played in Dunganny GAA grounds, Meath, on Tuesday afternoon of last week, 9 January.

Coláiste Mhuire were impressive in this game from first minute until last and while they missed some good chances in the first half, and then withstood an early rally by St Benildus in the second half, they still came through this test relatively easily.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Late, late try dashes Wilson’s hopes of a famous victory
Next article
Second half goals see Coláiste Mhuire advance in schools local derby

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers