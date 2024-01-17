Impressive Coláiste Mhuire advance to Leinster final with comfortable win

By Paul O’Donovan

Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar eased to a very comfortable 22-point victory over St Benildus College from Dublin in this Leinster Colleges Second Year Football ‘A’ Championship semi final, played in Dunganny GAA grounds, Meath, on Tuesday afternoon of last week, 9 January.

Coláiste Mhuire were impressive in this game from first minute until last and while they missed some good chances in the first half, and then withstood an early rally by St Benildus in the second half, they still came through this test relatively easily.