It’s out of our hands: Footballers must beat Antrim and then hope…

The Westmeath footballers head to Belfast this Sunday to play Antrim, knowing that promotion is out of their hands. Promotion is by no means impossible, but it is unlikely.

After squandering a number of chances to win last Sunday’s game against Fermanagh in TEG Cusack Park, Jack Cooney’s side must travel to Corrigan Park in Belfast and beat a very good Antrim side.

Westmeath are certainly are good enough to win up north, but in order to be promoted they must also hope that Fermanagh either beat Limerick or draw with Limerick in a game that takes place in Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds at the same time (2pm).