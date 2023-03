He has one of the most recognisable faces and voices in Mull­ingar, so it was only a matter of time before the life story of Mille Walsh would be projected onto the big screen.

Produced by local artists Conor English and Ethan Scally, Millie’s Maxol Magic tells the story of one of Mullingar’s most famous sons, who has been based at the Maxol service station on the Dublin Bridge for almost four decades.