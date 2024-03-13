Jason Keelan: “From the foundations to the throne for Trina”

It is not a regular occurrence for a Westmeath name to be taking on the role of High King or Queen in the GAA, LGFA or Camogie circles. Our maroon history with positions of major influence in our national games is relatively simple and something only a small number have courted favour with. Many others such as Patrick Doherty and my own sister-in-law, Sinéad Leavy, have played or continue to play vital roles within the upper-echelons of the organisation in Croke Park. Being elected to the top-job is not an easy task and requires no little skill, personality, and a decent track-record often on and off the field.

At the recent Ladies Congress in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, Moate lady and current Uachtarán in Leinster, Trina Murray, defeated Séamus O’Hanlon comfortably to become the President-Elect of the Ladies football association, taking the reigns in 2025.