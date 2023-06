Jim Trott was a character in the old TV show, The Vicar of Dibley. His signature phrase always involved saying “no, no, no, no” and then often followed by “yes.”

A sudden shift in opinion, as such. Anyone who watched regularly knew it was coming. That was part of the comedy.

Nobody, however, foresaw the bombshell that hit the sporting world last week when news broke that the golfing divide was to be reunited (apparently) after over two years of insistence that it was fractured beyond repair.